Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,624. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

