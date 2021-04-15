VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and $1.66 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 89.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.