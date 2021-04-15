InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0163 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $229,012.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,052,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

