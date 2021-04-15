PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

PAYS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 198,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PaySign by 37,647.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 732,252 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

