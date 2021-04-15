$10.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post sales of $10.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.37 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.58 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Sanofi has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

