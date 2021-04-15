Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ribbit LEAP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 26,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,368,000.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

