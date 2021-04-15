Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 60.0%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NDP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 12,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

