Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,671 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

