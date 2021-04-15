Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,671 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10.
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.
Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
