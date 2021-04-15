Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 20,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 1,166,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,985. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 107,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

