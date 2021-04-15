DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.62 million and $263.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $920.77 or 0.01456612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00610880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

