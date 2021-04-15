Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $71.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.