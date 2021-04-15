Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

COIHY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

