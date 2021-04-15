Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

EXPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON EXPN traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,666 ($34.83). 1,111,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,587. The firm has a market cap of £24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,463.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,718.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,216.90 ($28.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

