Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in March

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTRRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 170,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,935. Quaterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

