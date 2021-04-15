Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

