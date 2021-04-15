Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Declines By 71.2%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,385,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7,424.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Immune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
