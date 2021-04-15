Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Declines By 71.2%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,385,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7,424.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Immune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

