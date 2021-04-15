Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,480.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $625,027.26 and $7,480.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.