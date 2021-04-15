Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

