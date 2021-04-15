$92.20 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce $92.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $93.60 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $850.27 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $917.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SFT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.63. 1,504,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,614. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.