PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.57.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.