Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.3 days.

OTCMKTS EQGPF traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $99.90. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $112.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

