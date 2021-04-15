Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 3,190,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

