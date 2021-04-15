Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

