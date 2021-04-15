Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $658,776.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00010183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00733710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.87 or 0.99409787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.79 or 0.00853188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,126,438 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

