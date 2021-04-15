SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of SMECF stock traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $623.00. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $430.50 and a fifty-two week high of $682.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.51.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

