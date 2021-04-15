Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in March

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of RYHTY remained flat at $$53.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

