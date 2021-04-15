Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

