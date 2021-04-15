Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Expands By 148.6%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SENY remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 235,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,279. Sauer Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

