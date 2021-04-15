Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Expands By 148.6%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SENY remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 235,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,279. Sauer Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Sauer Energy
