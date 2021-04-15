-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,474 shares of company stock worth $3,674,871. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 727,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,687. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

