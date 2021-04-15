$0.05 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vonage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 3,604,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Vonage has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

