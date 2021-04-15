SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.82 Million

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $109.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.93 million and the highest is $114.06 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $114.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $445.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $461.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $463.16 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $477.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 1,955,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.