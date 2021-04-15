SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.82 Million

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $109.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.93 million and the highest is $114.06 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $114.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $445.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $461.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $463.16 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $477.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 1,955,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.