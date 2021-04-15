Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $39.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.73 million and the lowest is $39.70 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.65 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 203,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

