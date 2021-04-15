Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 23,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

