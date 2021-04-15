Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 23,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.