Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Shares of TEI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 210,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

