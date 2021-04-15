PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of above $4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.PPG Industries also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 1,825,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.