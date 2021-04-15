RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$20.26. 1,707,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,811. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -99.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.32.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

