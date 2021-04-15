Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $475,620.39 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

