Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $31.60 Average PT from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 165,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,255,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

