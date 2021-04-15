Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 11,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,414. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,280 shares of company stock valued at $891,010 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

