Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Decreases By 52.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of IGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 24,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.