PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 162,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,502. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

