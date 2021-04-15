First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Critical Analysis

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Travelers Companies and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.23 $2.62 billion $9.60 16.08 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.22 $15.36 million N/A N/A

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 7.13% 8.63% 2.04% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Travelers Companies and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 3 8 5 0 2.13 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $148.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

