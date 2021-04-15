Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report $6.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.80 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $8.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million.

FPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,340. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

