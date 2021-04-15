Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.52 million and the highest is $74.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $313.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $429.58 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 404.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 2,891,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,085. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

