QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.53 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $127,332.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

