$5.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $5.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $24.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $27.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $38.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,611. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.