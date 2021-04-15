Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Rises By 179.2%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,855. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.