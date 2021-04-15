Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after buying an additional 2,301,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 378,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,335. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.