AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AFB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 46,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,037. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.