Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.39. 208,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,840. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.